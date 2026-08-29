Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

French prosecutor: Irish man admitted making death threats to Jewish couple, will stand trial

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 10:39 am 3 Edit
An Irish man is filmed after allegedly making an antisemitic remark, in a clip posted to social media August 11, 2026. (@ListentoLewko on X)
An Irish man is filmed after allegedly making an antisemitic remark, in a clip posted to social media August 11, 2026. (@ListentoLewko on X)

A 60-year-old Irishman will stand trial in October for “making death threats” and “justifying crimes against humanity” after verbally abusing and making antisemitic remarks toward an Australian Jewish couple in a supermarket near Avignon earlier this month.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused, who has no known criminal record and was arrested on Wednesday, “admitted to the acts while providing context; he stated that he regretted his remarks, explaining that he had been carried away by anger,” Avignon prosecutor Stéphanie Aouine says in a statement.

“The Avignon prosecutor’s office brought the suspect before the court for a formal hearing on charges of making conditional death threats and condoning crimes against humanity,” the prosecutor adds.

The prosecutor’s office requests that the man be placed under judicial supervision “until the hearing before the criminal court, which is expected to take place sometime in October.”

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