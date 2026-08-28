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9:38 pm

Footage from Qusra shows settlers attacking Palestinian home as IDF troops stand by, don’t act

Additional footage from today’s settler raid on the Palestinian village of Qusra shows IDF soldiers standing by as the Israeli extremists attack a home on the outskirts of the town.

The clip shows settlers hurling stones at the home, while the soldiers standing nearby refrain from taking action to apprehend them.

No arrests have been made of the settlers involved in the attack; however, prosecution against such acts of violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank is highly rare, and critics accuse the government of ignoring and even tacitly supporting the phenomenon.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that vehicles were confiscated at the scene, the Haaretz daily says that those cars were not the ones used by settlers in the attack.

9:28 pm

Activists say settlers ‘kidnapped’ foreign activist during raid of Palestinian village

Settlers have kidnapped a foreign activist during a raid on the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair in the southern West Bank, activists say.

The kidnapped activist, who is identified as British man Finn Joughlin, was in the village to try to protect the locals amid repeated settler attacks. The volunteer activity is known as protective presence, and has become increasingly common throughout the West Bank, where settler violence takes place on a near-daily basis with almost complete impunity.

Nadav Weiman, from the left-wing Breaking the Silence group, says that the kidnapped foreign activist has not been heard from since he was filmed being pulled to a nearby Israeli illegal outpost by settlers over an hour ago.

“Children of settlers from the outpost stole a ball from Palestinian children [in Umm al-Khair] and then called armed adults [to the scene], and they kidnapped the activist,” Weiman writes.

“Note the settler children in the video. This is how their parents raise them,” he adds.

Responding to the footage shared by Weiman, Democrats MK Gilad Kariv calls on the IDF to rescue the kidnapped activist.

“After you locate him, arrest the kidnappers,” he says.

“Anarchy and violence are rampant in the area under your direct responsibility. These images are further evidence of the complete collapse of the rule of law in the territories,” Kariv adds.

9:08 pm

Witnesses say IDF troops fired tear gas, detained residents inside Qusra home attacked by settlers

By Reuters
An IDF soldier patrols the site of an attack by settlers on Palestinian properties in the West Bank village of Qusra, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
An IDF soldier patrols the site of an attack by settlers on Palestinian properties in the West Bank village of Qusra, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Saddam Oday, one of those trapped in the home attacked in the Palestinian West Bank village of Qusra today, says the military fired tear gas into the home and detained the residents inside while letting him go.

He says the Israel Defense Forces had not detained any of the settlers and had allowed them to leave.

The owner of the house, Luay Bayruti, says when the military arrived, they handcuffed, blindfolded, and beat those inside, before later releasing them.

The military said in a statement that troops and border police forces had arrived on the scene to remove “rioters” and protect the residents inside the house.

The military does not immediately respond to a request for comment on why they had reportedly fired tear gas at the house and detained and beaten the residents.

Bayruti says that after calling the military for help, he and six others were trapped inside the home for more than an hour as settlers threw stones.

Bayruti shows a Reuters reporter his bandaged arm, which he says had been injured by a stone during the attack.

Oday, a medic, says four of those trapped had suffered injuries due to the tear gas, and two had suffered injuries from the stones thrown by settlers.

The attack occurred a few hundred yards away from three homes to which settlers laid siege this month, drawing international condemnation and a massive IDF deployment that residents say has kept them effectively trapped in their homes.

“They spotted the residents working on their house, which is still under construction, and they started throwing rocks,” says Loui Abu Ridi, a Palestinian-American whose home was one of the three under siege this month. He says he watched today’s attack occur from his home.

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8:48 pm

Police say Qusra investigation ongoing, officers searching for attackers

By Noam Lehmann
IDF soldiers secure a building under construction as ambulances evacuate injured Palestinians following an attack by settlers in the West Bank village of Qusra, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
IDF soldiers secure a building under construction as ambulances evacuate injured Palestinians following an attack by settlers in the West Bank village of Qusra, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Police say officers in the West Bank are “continuing to investigate the violent incident that happened earlier in the area of the village of Qusra.”

Settlers, who have besieged homes in the Nablus-area village for weeks, earlier today took over a Palestinian home with the family inside. The IDF claimed it tried to get the settlers out, but did not say if troops succeeded.

Police say Border Police officers and IDF soldiers worked together in Qusra “to bring back order and disperse those involved.”

Officers were also dispatched to the area “to advance the investigation, while carrying out scans alongside IDF forces to locate those involved who had been dispersed.”

Police Superintendent Moshe Pinchi, chief of police in the West Bank, held an assessment with other security officials near the area today, police say, adding that the Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

Israeli forces are currently “focused on locating those involved and continuing to locate findings in the field, along with the seizure of the vehicles found in the field, in order to bring those involved to justice.”

The statement indicates officers first dispersed the “Israeli rioters” and then pursued them to carry out arrests. It does not say why no arrests were made on the scene. No arrests of settlers have been reported.

8:28 pm

Shin Bet confirms it urgently brought Yair Netanyahu to Israel from Miami due to threat

Yair Netanyahu at a court hearing on his request for a restraining order against Haaretz journalist Uri Misgav at the Jerusalem District Court in Jerusalem, July 15, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Yair Netanyahu at a court hearing on his request for a restraining order against Haaretz journalist Uri Misgav at the Jerusalem District Court in Jerusalem, July 15, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The Shin Bet security agency confirms that it spirited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, away to Israel after a threat to his life.

The agency’s comments came after a report said earlier this week Yair Netanyahu was the target of an Iranian assassination plot in December 2025 while he was living in Florida, and after Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 14 in a phone interview that “Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill, to murder one of my sons.”

“There was a significant threat to harm Yair Netanyahu, and in light of this and after an assessment, a decision was made together with the security team to urgently rescue him and return him to Israel,” the Shin Bet tells Channel 12 news, without specifying the threat.

In order to carry out the operation, the Shin Bet took some of its agents away from President Isaac Herzog, who happened to be in New York at the time, to Miami, Channel 12 reports.

8:06 pm

IDF says Hamas commander and sniper killed in strike in north Gaza yesterday

By Emanuel Fabian

A Hamas commander and a sniper in the terror group were killed in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

According to the IDF, the strike killed Hani Abd al-Hai Fakhri Mazloum, a company commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, and Hassan Zidan Hassan Deiri, a Hamas sniper.

Both terror operatives were also involved in “trafficking and supply of weapons to Hamas terrorists,” the military says.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that both operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “all in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The strike was carried out to “remove the threat,” the military adds.

7:56 pm

Breaking silence, Netanyahu decries ‘criminal violence’ after settlers again attack besieged West Bank village

In his first comment on the violence in the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemns “the criminal acts of violence” by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian West Bank villages of Qusra and Jalud today.

In a statement, Netanyahu says the individuals are a “handful of rioters” who are “causing a huge injustice to the law-abiding settler public, hindering the IDF in fulfilling its missions, and harming Israel’s standing in the world.”

“Security forces are working quickly, seized three vehicles, and brought an end to the incident within a short time,” Netanyahu says.

He does not say if any arrests were made.

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers attacked the West Bank village of Qusra today, where they took over a Palestinian home while the family was inside, before the military was called to the scene to remove them. It was not immediately clear, however, whether any settlers remained inside the house or in Qusra.

Netanyahu asserted in December 2025 that violent settlers numbered just some 70 youths who, he said, were not even from the West Bank. In July, however, he revised that figure upward to 150 “juvenile delinquents,” who he said were “brought into the West Bank.”

However, activists on the ground have said those behind the attacks are Israelis who have established illegal outposts throughout the West Bank in record numbers over the past three years. Netanyahu’s government has provided significant funding and protection to these wildcat communities, which critics say are being used as a tool to dispossess Palestinians of their lands.

Israel has come under fire for rarely carrying out arrests in instances of settler violence, with indictments and convictions even more infrequent.

Key Update
7:41 pm

Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir says she will not run in next election

Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir attends a House Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 7, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir attends a House Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 7, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir announces she will not compete in the upcoming election on October 27.

“Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of working for citizens of the State of Israel, for IDF reservists and soldiers — during a time of intense war,” Nir says in a post on Facebook.

7:16 pm

Haredi protesters block buses from arriving in Jerusalem before Shabbat ends

Ultra-Orthodox protesters block the entrance to Jerusalem to stop buses from entering the city before the end of Shabbat.

Images show the protesters placing roadblocks to stop the buses, which arrived from the north of the country.

6:49 pm

Two killed in car crash on highway in north

Two men were killed in a collision between two vehicles near the northern community of Lapidot, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

MDA says medics who arrived on the scene on Route 854 also treated a man in his 30s suffering from severe wounds and took him to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

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