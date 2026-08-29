Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Egypt’s Banque Misr says it is reviewing US Iran sanctions notice
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Egypt’s Banque Misr says it is reviewing a US Treasury notice related to restricting US dollar correspondent banking services provided by US financial institutions to Banque Misr’s branch in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement.
It says Banque Misr’s branch in the UAE continues to provide banking services to its customers in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.
The US Treasury said on Friday it had moved to cut off Banque Misr’s branches in the United Arab Emirates from dollar transactions for its dealings with Iran.
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