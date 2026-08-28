Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Turkish comic rearrested on separate charges after release order

By AFP 28 August 2026, 10:54 pm 1 Edit

A Turkish comedian has been rearrested after a court ordered his release in a separate case in which he was accused of insulting Islam and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reports.

Deniz Goktas, 32, whose stand-up performances have attracted millions of views online, was detained at Istanbul airport in July.

His arrest comes amid a widening crackdown by Turkish authorities on critics of Erdogan’s government, with musicians, artists, journalists and politicians among those facing legal investigations.

A court today ordered his release following an appeal against his July detention, the private NTV broadcaster reports.

But before the ruling could be implemented, prosecutors launched a separate investigation into Goktas, who is being held in the northwestern town of Corlu.

He was rearrested on charges of “praising a crime and a criminal” over remarks made during one of his performances, preventing his release from prison, according to NTV.

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