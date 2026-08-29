Shin Bet confirms it urgently brought Yair Netanyahu to Israel from Miami due to threat

The Shin Bet security agency confirms that it spirited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, away to Israel after a threat to his life.

The agency’s comments came after a report said earlier this week Yair Netanyahu was the target of an Iranian assassination plot in December 2025 while he was living in Florida, and after Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 14 in a phone interview that “Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill, to murder one of my sons.”

“There was a significant threat to harm Yair Netanyahu, and in light of this and after an assessment, a decision was made together with the security team to urgently rescue him and return him to Israel,” the Shin Bet tells Channel 12 news, without specifying the threat.

In order to carry out the operation, the Shin Bet took some of its agents away from President Isaac Herzog, who happened to be in New York at the time, to Miami, Channel 12 reports.