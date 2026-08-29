Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Iran government vows to resist ‘US-Israeli conspiracies,’ says will stand firm against sanctions
- See more Times of Israel on Google - add us as a Preferred Source
The Iranian government pledges to stand firm against US sanctions and what it calls US-Israeli “conspiracies,” saying diplomacy and defense are “complementary, coordinated and inseparable” tools for protecting the country’s national interests, security and territorial integrity.
In a statement carried by state media, the government says it will pursue both tracks simultaneously and focus on curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here