Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Iran government vows to resist ‘US-Israeli conspiracies,’ says will stand firm against sanctions

By Reuters Today, 8:40 am Edit
Motorcyclists pass a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump with hands around his neck beneath the words 'Revenge is inevitable' in Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Motorcyclists pass a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump with hands around his neck beneath the words 'Revenge is inevitable' in Tehran, Iran, August 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The Iranian government pledges to stand firm against US sanctions and what it calls US-Israeli “conspiracies,” saying diplomacy and defense are “complementary, coordinated and inseparable” tools for protecting the country’s national interests, security and territorial integrity.

In a statement carried by state media, the government says it will pursue both tracks simultaneously and focus on curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.

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