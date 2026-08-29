Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

IDF says Hamas commander and sniper killed in strike in north Gaza yesterday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:06 pm 2 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander and a sniper in the terror group were killed in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

According to the IDF, the strike killed Hani Abd al-Hai Fakhri Mazloum, a company commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, and Hassan Zidan Hassan Deiri, a Hamas sniper.

Both terror operatives were also involved in “trafficking and supply of weapons to Hamas terrorists,” the military says.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that both operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and civilians, as well as trying to restore Hamas capabilities, “all in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The strike was carried out to “remove the threat,” the military adds.

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