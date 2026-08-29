Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Two killed in car crash on highway in north

Today, 6:49 pm Edit

Two men were killed in a collision between two vehicles near the northern community of Lapidot, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.

MDA says medics who arrived on the scene on Route 854 also treated a man in his 30s suffering from severe wounds and took him to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

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