Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Two killed in car crash on highway in north
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Two men were killed in a collision between two vehicles near the northern community of Lapidot, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.
MDA says medics who arrived on the scene on Route 854 also treated a man in his 30s suffering from severe wounds and took him to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.
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