Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Vienna thieves steal Egyptian queen’s 673-diamond necklace worn for her daughter’s wedding to future Iran shah

By AFP Today, 2:06 pm 1 Edit
A blue panel covers the area where a display case was smashed and a Van Cleef and Arpels necklace was stolen at Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts (MAK), in Vienna, Austria, on August 28, 2026. (Jeremy AUDOUARD/AFP)
A blue panel covers the area where a display case was smashed and a Van Cleef and Arpels necklace was stolen at Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts (MAK), in Vienna, Austria, on August 28, 2026. (Jeremy AUDOUARD/AFP)

Two men bought tickets to enter Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) before smashing a display case, and grabbing a 200-carat platinum and diamond necklace that was designed for the former Egyptian royal family, and was worn by Queen Nazli in 1939 for the marriage of her daughter Faiza to the future Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Austrian media says the Van Cleef and Arpels necklace, with 673 precious stones, was worth several million dollars. It is the latest in a series of high-profile heists to hit European museums.

Police say the two men did not wear masks, paid to enter the museum and were clearly seen on surveillance cameras in Thursday’s heist.

They “smashed a glass display case” with a hammer before “fleeing with the jewellery in an unknown direction,” says a police statement.

The MAK museum confirms the theft but says it will not comment while the investigation went ahead.

The necklace had been part of an exhibition devoted to the French designers Van Cleef and Arpels. Some 500 pieces had been on display since June. The exhibition is scheduled to end on September 27.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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