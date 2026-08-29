Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Israel braces for summer rain, potential flooding for first time in 30 years

Today, 9:41 am Edit
A rainy morning in Tel Aviv, September 17, 2024. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)
A rainy morning in Tel Aviv, September 17, 2024. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)

Israel is bracing for rare August rainfall that could cause flooding and other disruptions.

According to Channel 12, the rain will fall mainly in the north and center of the country, but is also expected to reach the northwest of the Negev desert region in the south.

Heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail are expected in some areas, with risks of flash floods and treacherous driving conditions.

However, the Israel Meteorological Service has somewhat scaled back the warnings first issued earlier in the week.

Channel 12 reported that, if it materializes, the rain could mark the first such rain event recorded in Israel before September in 30 years.

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