Police say Qusra investigation ongoing, officers searching for attackers

Police say officers in the West Bank are “continuing to investigate the violent incident that happened earlier in the area of the village of Qusra.”
Settlers, who have besieged homes in the Nablus-area village for weeks, earlier today took over a Palestinian home with the family inside. The IDF claimed it tried to get the settlers out, but did not say if troops succeeded.
Police say Border Police officers and IDF soldiers worked together in Qusra “to bring back order and disperse those involved.”
Officers were also dispatched to the area “to advance the investigation, while carrying out scans alongside IDF forces to locate those involved who had been dispersed.”
Police Superintendent Moshe Pinchi, chief of police in the West Bank, held an assessment with other security officials near the area today, police say, adding that the Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.
Israeli forces are currently “focused on locating those involved and continuing to locate findings in the field, along with the seizure of the vehicles found in the field, in order to bring those involved to justice.”
The statement indicates officers first dispersed the “Israeli rioters” and then pursued them to carry out arrests. It does not say why no arrests were made on the scene. No arrests of settlers have been reported.
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