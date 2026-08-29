IDF: Dozens of settlers took over home with Palestinian family inside in West Bank’s Qusra

Dozens of Israeli settlers took over a Palestinian home in the West Bank village of Qusra a short while ago, while the family was inside, according to the military.

IDF troops and Border Police officers were dispatched to Qusra after dozens of “Israeli rioters” raided the village and attacked residents, including throwing stones at Palestinians and others, the army says.

“Upon the arrival of the forces, dozens of rioters were identified barricading themselves in a Palestinian home, while there were Palestinian residents in the home,” the IDF says in a statement.

The army says it is aware of reports of Palestinians being wounded in the settler attack, including a woman who was taken to a hospital.

“The troops first worked to remove the rioters from the house and separate the populations, to protect the occupants of the house,” the military says.

Security forces also confiscated several vehicles belonging to the settlers, which the army says they used to reach the village.

Other “findings” were also seized and handed over to the police, the IDF says, but there have been no reports of arrests.

The IDF says it continues to operate in Qusra and Jalud — where settlers had set up outposts and attacked residents frequently in recent weeks — to “prevent rioting and return order.”

“The IDF strongly condemns any type of violence,” the military adds.

It is not immediately clear if any settlers remain inside the home and the village.

גם השבת בדקתי, ומדובר ביהודים. אזהרת טריגר טויוטות לבנות עם רעולי פנים pic.twitter.com/8LLtrMhAqq — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) August 29, 2026