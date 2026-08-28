Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Haredi residents of Bnei Brak block vehicle access to secular neighborhood ahead of Sabbath

28 August 2026, 11:30 pm 4 Edit

The entrance of a secular neighborhood on the outskirts of the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak was blocked off by Haredi residents just before the Sabbath.

Dumpsters were moved onto the road to prevent it from being accessed by cars during the Sabbath.

Secular residents called the police who arrived at the scene, but indicated to residents that it would be difficult to remove the roadblock due to the “complex situation,” Channel 12 reports, suggesting that law enforcement had taken the side of the Haredi extremists.

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