Haredi residents of Bnei Brak block vehicle access to secular neighborhood ahead of Sabbath

The entrance of a secular neighborhood on the outskirts of the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak was blocked off by Haredi residents just before the Sabbath.

החרדים מעלים הילוך במאבק על התנועה לשכונת מתחם הסופרים בבני ברק, בה מתגוררים גם חילונים. היום, לראשונה, הוצבו מכולות על הגשר המוביל לשכונה מכיוון דרך אם המושבות, כדי למנוע את התנועה אליה וממנה. תושבת מספרת שנהג משאית שהוריד את המכולות במקום אמר שהוא נשלח בידי העירייה pic.twitter.com/g9Nrp2mEc3 — Yair Foldes (@Yair_Foldes) August 28, 2026

Dumpsters were moved onto the road to prevent it from being accessed by cars during the Sabbath.

Secular residents called the police who arrived at the scene, but indicated to residents that it would be difficult to remove the roadblock due to the “complex situation,” Channel 12 reports, suggesting that law enforcement had taken the side of the Haredi extremists.

שכונת הסופרים, שכונה מעורבת בפאתי בני ברק שתמיד הייתה פתוחה בשבת נחסמה הערב באופן פיראטי. משאית הגיעה, הורידה 2 מכולות אשפה באמצע הכביש ועזבה. חלק מהתושבים שרצו לנסוע התקשרו למשטרה ונענו "זה עניין מורכב". עכשיו המשטרה מחפשת את בעל המשאית והמכולות אבל בינתיים גם זה מורכב. pic.twitter.com/qBp2qFzgva — יוסי מזרחי Yossi Mizrachi (@yosimiz1) August 28, 2026