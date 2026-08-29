Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Police mulling probe into far-right MK Sukkot over smashing of Palestinian monument – report

Today, 7:26 am Edit
Far-right lawmaker Zvi Sukkot smashes a Palestinian monument to 'martyrs' in the West Bank village of Madama, August 25, 2026 (MK Zvi Sukkot's office)
Far-right lawmaker Zvi Sukkot smashes a Palestinian monument to 'martyrs' in the West Bank village of Madama, August 25, 2026 (MK Zvi Sukkot's office)

Police are considering opening a criminal investigation into far-right MK Zvi Sukkot who smashed a Palestinian monument in a West Bank village, law enforcement officials tell Channel 13.

Sukkot and several of his aides smashed a monument to slain Palestinians, some of them terrorists, with sledgehammers in Madama earlier this week, during a military-escorted tour.

The report says that police have received complaints about Sukkot’s actions and are now looking into the matter, but notes that there is the issue of the lawmaker’s parliamentary immunity.

Police are set to write an opinion on the matter which will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office, which will then decide if further steps should be taken, the report says.

Matters under consideration include whether Sukkot lied to the IDF about the true purpose of the visit.

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