IDF says Gaza strike killed Hamas commander hiding near hospital

A Hamas commander who was planning attacks was killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza a short while ago, the military says.

The IDF says the commander was targeted in a strike in the Deir al-Balah area, while “hiding adjacent to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital.” The military says that it took steps to mitigate harm to civilians in the area.

“This is another example of Hamas’s cynical use of humanitarian infrastructure and Hamas’s systematic embedding within medical facilities to advance and carry out terror activity,” the military says.

The IDF says the Hamas commander had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acting to restore the capabilities of the terror group, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

“The strike was carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.