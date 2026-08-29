Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

623 confirmed dead in Nepal-Tibet floods, as number of missing soars past 2,400

By Agencies Today, 7:46 am Edit
A damaged house stands amidst debris of flash flooding in Nuwakot district in Nepal, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A damaged house stands amidst debris of flash flooding in Nuwakot district in Nepal, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Rescuers in Nepal and Tibet are still battling to locate thousands of people missing days after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region, engulfing villages.

The number of missing soared past 2,400 as emergency teams say they have recovered 623 bodies — with some of the dead possibly swept downstream as far away as India.

The trauma of Wednesday’s catastrophe has been “enormous,” and as many as 93,000 people may have been affected, the Red Cross says, with the death toll expected to rise.

Emergency teams have been racing to retrieve survivors from affected zones, where the widespread devastation meant food and water supplies were running out.

Compounding the search for the missing have been fears of further flooding in affected areas.

The deluge of ice and mud caused huge lakes to form, and one of these formations has become a direct threat to emergency workers scouring the region for survivors.

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