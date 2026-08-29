Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

US judge says Trump administration unconstitutionally silencing Israel critics

By AP 29 August 2026, 10:43 pm Edit
Students walk by graffiti reading "free Palestine" near university president Richard Saller’s office at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Students walk by graffiti reading "free Palestine" near university president Richard Saller’s office at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

SAN JOSE, California — Citing the importance of the First Amendment, a federal judge in California says the US government is unconstitutionally silencing critics of Israel’s war in Gaza and others as part of the Trump administration’s quest to deport noncitizens who it says disrupted college campuses while expressing their views.

Judge Noël Wise, in a ruling, delivers a victory for The Stanford Daily, the student newspaper at Stanford University, which has said some international students were afraid to speak out because of the deportation threat.

“Freedom of speech is illusory if we are only ‘free’ to express complementary views about the government and its leaders,” the judge writes

The decision largely piggybacks on findings from nearly a year ago by a US district judge in Boston, who ruled that the Trump administration violated the Constitution when it targeted people who are not citizens for deportation solely for supporting Palestinians and criticizing Israel.

Wise wrote that the freedoms of speech and the press are “foundational to America’s enduring democracy.” The judge cited free-speech and vagueness flaws that violate the First Amendment and Fifth Amendment as she struck down portions of the provisions that the federal government follows regarding deportations.

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.