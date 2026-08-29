Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir says she will not run in next election
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Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Nir announces she will not compete in the upcoming election on October 27.
“Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of working for citizens of the State of Israel, for IDF reservists and soldiers — during a time of intense war,” Nir says in a post on Facebook.
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