Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Severe storms in region causing flight delays

Today, 5:26 pm Edit

Severe thunderstorms in Cyprus and the Mediterranean Sea are causing some delays in flights in the area, Channel 12 news reports.

The report says a flight from Athens to Larnaca was diverted to Beirut because of the weather.

According to the Ben Gurion Airport schedule, flights coming from Greece, Cyprus, and Georgia to Tel Aviv are facing delays of several hours.

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