Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Death toll in Nepal flood rises to 675, disaster authority says
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KATHMANDU, Nepal — Devastating floods near the border with China this week have killed at least 675 people in Nepal, its disaster authority says.
Chinese state media earlier confirmed seven dead in Tibet following Wednesday’s disaster, taking the total killed to 682.
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