Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Death toll in Nepal flood rises to 675, disaster authority says

By AFP Today, 3:40 pm Edit
Rescuers search for bodies in a building along the river Trishuli following flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Rescuers search for bodies in a building along the river Trishuli following flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, August 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Devastating floods near the border with China this week have killed at least 675 people in Nepal, its disaster authority says.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed seven dead in Tibet following Wednesday’s disaster, taking the total killed to 682.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.