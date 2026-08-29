Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

At least 27 killed in Russian drone attack on warehouse near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

By AFP Today, 12:02 pm Edit

At least 27 people have died after a Russian drone struck a warehouse near Kyiv, sparking a huge fire and explosions, authorities say.

“Unfortunately, as things stand, 27 people are known to have died. And this figure may not be final,” Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko says.

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