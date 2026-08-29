Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
At least 27 killed in Russian drone attack on warehouse near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
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At least 27 people have died after a Russian drone struck a warehouse near Kyiv, sparking a huge fire and explosions, authorities say.
“Unfortunately, as things stand, 27 people are known to have died. And this figure may not be final,” Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko says.
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