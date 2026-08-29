Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Haredi protesters block buses from arriving in Jerusalem before Shabbat ends
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Ultra-Orthodox protesters block the entrance to Jerusalem to stop buses from entering the city before the end of Shabbat.
Images show the protesters placing roadblocks to stop the buses, which arrived from the north of the country.
ושוב. באופן חריג מאוד עשרות חרדים חוסמים אוטובוסים של אגד בכניסה לירושלים. חסומים כבר חצי שעה 10 אוטובוסים
אין משטרה pic.twitter.com/swjo0o5DY6
— לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) August 29, 2026
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