Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Haredi protesters block buses from arriving in Jerusalem before Shabbat ends

Today, 7:16 pm 1 Edit

Ultra-Orthodox protesters block the entrance to Jerusalem to stop buses from entering the city before the end of Shabbat.

Images show the protesters placing roadblocks to stop the buses, which arrived from the north of the country.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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