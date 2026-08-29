Haredi protesters block buses from arriving in Jerusalem before Shabbat ends

Ultra-Orthodox protesters block the entrance to Jerusalem to stop buses from entering the city before the end of Shabbat.

Images show the protesters placing roadblocks to stop the buses, which arrived from the north of the country.

ושוב. באופן חריג מאוד עשרות חרדים חוסמים אוטובוסים של אגד בכניסה לירושלים. חסומים כבר חצי שעה 10 אוטובוסים

אין משטרה pic.twitter.com/swjo0o5DY6 — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) August 29, 2026