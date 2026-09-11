Settler extremist filmed emptying water from Palestinian well in southern West Bank

An Israeli settler is filmed emptying the water from a well belonging to a Palestinian family in a hamlet in the South Hebron Hills of the West Bank.

Left-wing activists identify the settler as Moshe Bialistoki from the nearby illegal Israeli outpost of Dvash M’Sela.

Activists say such harassment takes place on a daily basis across the West Bank and is aimed at coaxing Palestinians to flee their villages. Several thousand have done so, as extremist settlers seek to push Palestinians out of Israeli-controlled Area C of the West Bank. Outposts have also been built in other areas as well, which are supposed to be controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

BREAKING: Moshe Bialistoki from Dvash M’Sela (Honey from Stone) Farm emptying water of a Palestinian family in Huwara, South Hebron Hills. "I am emptying your water cistern now" pic.twitter.com/M7KX5EGLgI — Yehuda Shaul (@YehudaShaul) September 10, 2026