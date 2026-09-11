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Contradicting Trump, US official says Iran attack on base in Jordan damaged military aircraft

By Reuters Today, 3:13 am
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Iranian strikes damaged multiple American military aircraft this week on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a US official tells Reuters, contradicting US President Donald Trump, who insisted on Thursday that no such damage had been caused.

The US military, the highest-funded in the world, suffered material damage even before Iran’s strikes on Tuesday. This includes the destruction of more than two dozen drones, Iran striking fighter jets, and aircraft being lost to accidents.

According to a May report from the Congressional Research Service, 42 US military aircraft had already been lost or damaged in the conflict.

Since the Iran war started in February, 18 US service members have been killed and over 800 injured.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says Iran’s attack hit one A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the Warthog, leaving it with a missing wing, while roughly eight F-15s sustained light damage and were returned to service.

Iran’s strike on the US base in Jordan came after US forces said they destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers. The US said its strikes were in response to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeting a US Navy warship with ballistic ​missiles twice over the previous two days.

The Iranian attack required US forces to fire roughly 30 Patriot interceptors to counter the missiles, the US official said, amid increasing concern about the inventory of US air defense interceptors and other missiles.

While specific inventory numbers are classified, the Center for Strategic ​and International Studies has estimated that about 65% of US Patriot interceptors were expended between February and July, with fewer than 850 left on hand, down from 2,330 before the Iran war began.

In a sign of the destruction caused by Iranian strikes against US military targets, acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao told the Epoch Times that Iran “blew the hell out of Bahrain.” He was referring to the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters based at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which Tehran has struck.

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