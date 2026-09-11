Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Likud MK suggests there’s no ideological difference between his party and the far-right Otzma Yehudit

Today, 4:34 am
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Likud MK and coalition whip Ofir Katz suggests that there is no ideological difference between his party and the far-right Otzma Yehudit faction.

Katz is asked during a Kan interview to explain the ideological difference between the two parties, given that several Likud members have either considered or decided to run on the Otzma Yehudit list.

Pressed on the difference between the two, Katz responds, “One is Likud, and the other is Otzma Yehudit.”

“Everything related to IDF soldiers, we’re the same thing. [Likewise with] everything related to the fight against terror supporters,” the Likud MK adds.

Katz then goes on to argue that most Israelis choose which party to support based on who the leader is.

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