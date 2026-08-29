Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Footage from Qusra shows settlers attacking Palestinian home as IDF troops stand by, don’t act

Today, 9:38 pm Edit

Additional footage from today’s settler raid on the Palestinian village of Qusra shows IDF soldiers standing by as the Israeli extremists attack a home on the outskirts of the town.

The clip shows settlers hurling stones at the home, while the soldiers standing nearby refrain from taking action to apprehend them.

No arrests have been made of the settlers involved in the attack; however, prosecution against such acts of violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank is highly rare, and critics accuse the government of ignoring and even tacitly supporting the phenomenon.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that vehicles were confiscated at the scene, the Haaretz daily says that those cars were not the ones used by settlers in the attack.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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