Rob Reiner’s son on his parents’ killings and brother’s arrest: ‘I will never understand why this happened’

In his first interview since his parents were killed, Jake Reiner says he “will never understand” why it happened, and that he has not spoken to his brother Nick, who has been indicted for their murders.
Rob Reiner, a director, actor and Hollywood luminary, and his wife, Michelle Singer Reiner, a photographer and producer, were stabbed to death in their home in Los Angeles in December. Nick Reiner was arrested within hours and charged two days later.
“Our parents had unconditional love for all three of us. I will never understand. I don’t care how it is explained to me, I don’t care what facts come out, I will never understand why this happened,” Jake Reiner tells ABC.
“[Nick]’s in jail. It’s like, I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested, now it’s just me and [sister] Romy, and we have to navigate this by ourselves essentially,” he says.
Reiner says that he has not spoken with his brother, and refuses to say if he plans to in the future.
Nick Reiner was the second of the three children. He and his father co-wrote the script for the 2015 film “Being Charlie,” which was partly based on the son’s teenage struggles with addiction and homelessness.
AP contributed to this report.
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