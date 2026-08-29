Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Israeli drone strike carried out in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanese media reports

Today, 10:13 am Edit

An Israeli drone strike was carried out in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanese media reports.

There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has increased its attacks on Hezbollah in south Lebanon in recent days — particularly in the Nabatieh area where the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge is located — while the terror group has targeted troops operating in the area.

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