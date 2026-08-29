Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026
Israeli drone strike carried out in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanese media reports
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An Israeli drone strike was carried out in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Lebanese media reports.
There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
Israel has increased its attacks on Hezbollah in south Lebanon in recent days — particularly in the Nabatieh area where the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge is located — while the terror group has targeted troops operating in the area.
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