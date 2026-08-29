Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Footage shows settlers attacking Palestinian woman, NBC team in West Bank

29 August 2026, 11:35 pm 1 Edit

Masked Israeli settlers were filmed attacking a Palestinian woman and a group of NBC News journalists earlier today.

The NBC crew was in the Palestinian village of Jalud to interview a woman who was recently kicked out of her home by settlers.

She and the group of journalists were walking toward the hilltop where her home is located when they were ambushed by settlers, who threw rocks at them and struck them with sticks.

The woman, Ida Ahmed Abdullah, was evacuated from the scene for medical treatment by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

There were no arrests made.

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