Footage shows settlers attacking Palestinian woman, NBC team in West Bank
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Masked Israeli settlers were filmed attacking a Palestinian woman and a group of NBC News journalists earlier today.
The NBC crew was in the Palestinian village of Jalud to interview a woman who was recently kicked out of her home by settlers.
She and the group of journalists were walking toward the hilltop where her home is located when they were ambushed by settlers, who threw rocks at them and struck them with sticks.
The woman, Ida Ahmed Abdullah, was evacuated from the scene for medical treatment by the Palestinian Red Crescent.
There were no arrests made.
???????? ???? Masked ‘Israeli’ settlers attacked and injured a Palestinian woman and members of an NBC News team reporting in the West Bank on Saturday.
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