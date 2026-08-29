Dozens of settlers reportedly setting fires, vandalizing besieged Palestinian village of Qusra in West Bank

Palestinian media reports that dozens of Israeli settlers are attacking the West Bank village of Qusra, amid an ongoing siege of Palestinian homes in the area.

Footage shows the settlers arriving on the outskirts of the village and removing stones from a road.

جانب من هجوم مليشيات المستوطنين على قرية قصرة جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/gOcNpoX9ds — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 29, 2026

Another video shows several fires near the village, which, according to the reports, were set by the settlers.

There is no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the incident.

مستوطنون يحاصرون فلسطينيين داخل منازلهم في قرية #قصرة جنوب #نابلس، بالتزامن مع إحراق أشجارهم والاعتداء على ممتلكاتهم. ماذا ينتظر المجتمع الدولي؟ هل ينتظر أن تُحرق قصرة عن بكرة أبيها، ومن ثم يُقال: كان يجب على المنظومة الدولية التحرّك؟ تماما كما يُقال الآن عن مجازر القرن… pic.twitter.com/Bkx5vToT2d — أحمد سليمان العُمري Ahmad Al Omari (@ahmadomariy) August 29, 2026

Yesterday, settlers were filmed driving freely through what is supposed to be a closed military zone that the IDF instituted in Qusra.

While the IDF dismantled several outposts that the settlers set up on the outskirts of Qusra at the start of the siege, settlers continue to roam the area, without any repercussions.

Over the past week, IDF forces have maintained a presence in the area to prevent settlers from rebuilding makeshift structures and again blocking access to the residents’ homes.