Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, August 29, 2026

Dozens of settlers reportedly setting fires, vandalizing besieged Palestinian village of Qusra in West Bank

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:48 pm 5 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)
Settlers arriving on the outskirts of Qusra in the West Bank on August 29, 2026. (Screen grab/Quds News via X)

Palestinian media reports that dozens of Israeli settlers are attacking the West Bank village of Qusra, amid an ongoing siege of Palestinian homes in the area.

Footage shows the settlers arriving on the outskirts of the village and removing stones from a road.

Another video shows several fires near the village, which, according to the reports, were set by the settlers.

There is no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the incident.

Yesterday, settlers were filmed driving freely through what is supposed to be a closed military zone that the IDF instituted in Qusra.

While the IDF dismantled several outposts that the settlers set up on the outskirts of Qusra at the start of the siege, settlers continue to roam the area, without any repercussions.

Over the past week, IDF forces have maintained a presence in the area to prevent settlers from rebuilding makeshift structures and again blocking access to the residents’ homes.

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