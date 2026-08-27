IDF says it killed 3 Palestinian terror operatives in rare West Bank airstrike

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10:20 pm

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’

By AFP
US President Donald Trump holds up a flight jacket presented to him by Artemis II crew members Christina Koch, from left, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen, obstructed, after the crew accepted the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, August 28, 2026, at Johnson Space Center in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump holds up a flight jacket presented to him by Artemis II crew members Christina Koch, from left, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen, obstructed, after the crew accepted the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, August 28, 2026, at Johnson Space Center in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump announces the creation of a “Space Academy” to train future civilian and military recruits for an arena where the United States faces rivalry with China.

Speaking at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump says the institution would be modeled on the famed US military academy at West Point.

“It’s called the US Space Academy. That’s a big deal,” Trump says as he signed an executive order creating the new school.

“It’ll serve both the United States Space Force as well as NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry, and it’ll attract, train and graduate the very best of our nation.”

Trump has credited the US Space Force, the sixth branch of the US armed forces, with an important role in the recent American military operations in Venezuela and Iran.

He does not say where the new academy would be built.

The US president also presents the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission, which flew past the moon in April.

Outer space has become an increasingly strategic domain for global powers in the military and technology fields.

The United States is competing with China in the race to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030, more than 50 years after humans first walked the lunar surface.

Trump last week pledged a “golden age” of space in a push to launch more rockets, including to Mars and the Moon.

9:50 pm

Armed settlers filmed raiding Palestinian village alongside IDF soldiers

Armed settlers are filmed raiding the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir this evening, alongside Israeli troops.

Two residents were struck by live fire from IDF troops while trying to confront the settlers raiding the Palestinian village, according to the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa.

Wafa says the IDF blocked an ambulance from entering the village in order to treat the wounded.

Several sheep belonging to residents of al-Mughayyir were also wounded during the Israeli raid.

A clip from earlier in the day outside the village shows masked settlers attacking a Palestinian vehicle, forcing the driver to turn around and flee the area.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the incident.

Such settler attacks have been taking place on a near-daily basis across the West Bank, with arrests highly rare.

9:02 pm

ADL says it surfaced mosque threat by suspect in FBI investigation

By Luke Tress

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says it surfaced threats against a mosque to law enforcement officials last month.

The suspect in the case, Giovanni Pimienta, was arrested on August 11 in Florida. Authorities said he had threatened to “shoot up a mosque.”

Carla Hill, the vice president of research and investigation at the ADL’s Center on Extremism, says ADL researchers reported findings linked to the case with the FBI and South Carolina authorities on July 16.

Hill says the ADL reported Telegram users discussing weaponry and carrying out an attack, posting an AI video of a South Carolina mosque, and discussing an attack on a San Diego mosque earlier this year.

The ADL researchers also obtained a 61-page manifesto from the Telegram chat that included anti-Jewish rhetoric.

Hill says the manifesto said “Jew,” “Jewish,” or “ZOG” 185 times. “ZOG” stands for “Zionist Occupied Government,” a conspiratorial term common on the far right.

The Center on Extremism says one of the users in the Telegram chat is “believed with a high degree of certainty to be Pimienta.”

The FBI has not confirmed that the ADL information led to the arrest and does not comment on pending investigations, but details in the affidavit filed against Pimienta appear to corroborate the connection.

The affidavit says that the threatening posts were “captured and reported” to the FBI and that law enforcement interviewed Pimienta on July 17, a day after the ADL reported the threat.

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8:48 pm

Iran’s Supreme Leader bans acts that ‘harm social cohesion’

By Reuters and ToI Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has banned people from “committing anything that harms social cohesion” and urges authorities to avoid any “discouraging statements that weaken national and public motivation,” in a written statement.

Khamenei hasn’t been seen publicly since he was wounded in an Israeli strike on the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

8:41 pm

Source familiar with PM-approved direct talks between Israel, Hamas credits channel for hostage deal breakthrough

Hamas official Ghazi Hamad and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. (Collage/AP)
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. (Collage/AP)

Channel 12 offers new details on the recently revealed direct channel of communication between Israel and Hamas during the recent Gaza war.

The channel was established in August 2024 shortly after Hamas operatives executed six Israeli hostages after sensing IDF troops approaching their tunnel.

There was considerable frustration in the Israeli security establishment after that incident, leading to the conclusion that a direct channel of communication was needed with Hamas and that relying on mediating countries Egypt and Qatar alone was not sufficient.

A channel was established between a senior Shin Bet official — on behalf of agency chief Ronen Bar — and senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.

The channel was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Khalil Hayya, who at the time served as deputy to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The communication between the senior Shim Bet and Hamas representatives took place strictly over the phone, with dozens of calls taking place between them. Bar would listen in on them in real time.

A source familiar with the channel said it was used to neutralize many obstacles in the hostage talks.

But they also devolved into shouting matches, with each side arguing over names, and Israel making clear which Palestinian security prisoners it would not release under any circumstance, the source says.

The source claims that the direct channel run by the Shin Bet was also essential for overcoming obstacles set by Qatar.

The Shin Bet and Mossad sparred throughout the war over their preferred mediating country, with the Shin Bet preferring Egypt and the Mossad preferring Qatar.

The source familiar with the Shin Bet channel says it was responsible for getting Hamas on board with the deal that was eventually reached in January 2025.

“Witkoff got Netanyahu on board. We got Hamas on board,” the source claims.

Key Update
8:10 pm

Due to West Bank tensions, IDF said to freeze plan allowing 10K reservists to go home for High Holidays

Channel 12 reports that the IDF has placed on hold plans to allow some 10,000 reservists serving in the West Bank to go home for the High Holidays in two weeks, amid ongoing tensions in the territory.

8:05 pm

Egypt says US Iran sanctions limited to Banque Misr’s UAE branches

By Reuters

Egypt’s central bank says that US Iran-related sanctions on Banque Misr only affected that lender’s branches in the United Arab Emirates and did not extend to any other Egyptian banks.

The US Treasury said on Friday it moved to cut off Banque Misr’s branches in the United Arab Emirates from dollar transactions for its dealings with Iran.

The move was part of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s campaign to increase economic pressure to try to break a stalemate six months into Washington’s war with Iran.

7:11 pm

Number of missing in Nepal after flood rises to 1,924

By AFP

Nepal’s disaster authority has sharply raised the number of missing to 1,924, two days after devastating floods that killed at least 579 in the country.

The number of missing includes 517 foreigners, as well as 933 workers on hydropower projects on the rivers where a wall of water powered down on Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

6:12 pm

US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months

By Reuters

The United States issues more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one individual after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this week threatened further action amid the ongoing war.

The sanctions target one entity based in Hong Kong and one person linked to Iran’s Bank Melli, a notice posted on the Department of Treasury’s website shows.

5:48 pm

IDF says it killed 3 Palestinian terror operatives in rare West Bank airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian

Three Palestinian terror operatives, including a commander, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the West Bank city of Jenin this afternoon, the military announces.

The strike had targeted Qais Bitawi, who, according to the Shin Bet, was the head of Hamas’s activities in the Jenin refugee camp.

IDF troops and members of the police’s elite Yamam unit launched an operation to kill Bitawi, following information provided by the Shin Bet of his whereabouts.

After Bitawi and two of his accomplices were spotted exiting a car next to a structure in Jenin, the Israeli Air Force carried out a drone strike against them, killing the trio, according to the IDF.

The military says troops later located a firearm inside the car.

Bitawi had acted to advance “significant terror activities and was involved in directing, financing, and carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces,” the military and Shin Bet say, adding that he also “maintained ties with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas abroad.”

The IDF adds that the slain commander is also a relative of Nour Bitawi, a previous commander of a terror network in Jenin, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike in May 2025.

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