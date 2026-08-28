Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Egypt says US Iran sanctions limited to Banque Misr’s UAE branches
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Egypt’s central bank says that US Iran-related sanctions on Banque Misr only affected that lender’s branches in the United Arab Emirates and did not extend to any other Egyptian banks.
The US Treasury said on Friday it moved to cut off Banque Misr’s branches in the United Arab Emirates from dollar transactions for its dealings with Iran.
The move was part of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s campaign to increase economic pressure to try to break a stalemate six months into Washington’s war with Iran.
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