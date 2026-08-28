Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Number of missing in Nepal after flood rises to 1,924

By AFP Today, 7:11 pm Edit

Nepal’s disaster authority has sharply raised the number of missing to 1,924, two days after devastating floods that killed at least 579 in the country.

The number of missing includes 517 foreigners, as well as 933 workers on hydropower projects on the rivers where a wall of water powered down on Wednesday morning, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

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