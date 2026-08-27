Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Report: US green lights its ambassador to Lebanon to meet with Hezbollah

27 August 2026, 11:06 pm Edit
US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa arrives at the Lebanese ministry of foreign affairs' headquarters to meet Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, in Beirut on November 17, 2025. (Anwar AMRO / AFP)
US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa arrives at the Lebanese ministry of foreign affairs' headquarters to meet Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, in Beirut on November 17, 2025. (Anwar AMRO / AFP)

The Lebanese network MTV reports that US President Donald Trump’s administration has given its ambassador in Lebanon, Michel Issa, a green light to hold talks with senior Hezbollah figures in order to advance Washington’s efforts to disarm the terror group.

The US has brokered an agreement between Israel and Lebanon with that aim in mind, but Hezbollah’s opposition to the agreement has made it difficult to implement.

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