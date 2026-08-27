Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Report: US green lights its ambassador to Lebanon to meet with Hezbollah
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The Lebanese network MTV reports that US President Donald Trump’s administration has given its ambassador in Lebanon, Michel Issa, a green light to hold talks with senior Hezbollah figures in order to advance Washington’s efforts to disarm the terror group.
The US has brokered an agreement between Israel and Lebanon with that aim in mind, but Hezbollah’s opposition to the agreement has made it difficult to implement.
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