Iran’s FM: Diplomacy can be put on track if US understands ‘pressure doesn’t work’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says putting diplomacy back on track is not impossible but “hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: Pressure doesn’t work.”

In a post on X, Araghchi says he held “creative discussions” with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The Iranian foreign minister says Washington should “build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”

Had creative discussions with H.E. the PM/FM of Qatar. Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work. The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments. pic.twitter.com/9yQ2pOXe5R — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 28, 2026