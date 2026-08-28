Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Iran’s FM: Diplomacy can be put on track if US understands ‘pressure doesn’t work’

Today, 10:21 am 2 Edit
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (L) meets with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) in Tehran on August 27, 2026. (QATARI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/AFP)
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (L) meets with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) in Tehran on August 27, 2026. (QATARI MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/AFP)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says putting diplomacy back on track is not impossible but “hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: Pressure doesn’t work.”

In a post on X, Araghchi says he held “creative discussions” with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The Iranian foreign minister says Washington should “build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”

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