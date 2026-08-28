Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Dozens of Haredi men block highway at checkpoint after police arrest draft-dodger

Today, 1:40 pm 1 Edit

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox men block Route 433 at the Ofer Crossing in the West Bank, protesting the arrest of a Haredi man earlier this morning for evading mandatory military service.

The suspect is identified as a man in his 20s from Ashdod.

Border Police officers at the West Bank checkpoint discovered the draft-dodger’s status after he was found to be driving a stolen vehicle, the police say in a statement.

The demonstrators arrived “a short while later,” according to police, who say they are working ” to restore order at the scene and open the route for traffic.”

The alleged draft-dodger has not been transferred to the custody of the military police, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

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