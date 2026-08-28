Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows

Seven commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, down from 17 a day earlier and below the 10-day average of 15, according to preliminary shipping data.

Among the seven vessels that transited were two medium-range tankers, one very large gas carrier (VLGC), one Ultramax vessel, one intermediate tanker and two chemical tankers, initial data from shiptracker Kpler shows at 0315 GMT.

Four of the vessels were exiting the strait, including the two chemical tankers, the medium range and intermediate tanker. The VLGC, Ultramax and the other medium range tanker were entering the strait.

The figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.

Meanwhile, 17 commodity vessels transited through the Bab el-Mandeb, another major maritime chokepoint in the Middle East, with six vessels entering and 11 exiting.