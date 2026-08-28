Source familiar with PM-approved direct talks between Israel, Hamas credits channel for hostage deal breakthrough

Channel 12 offers new details on the recently revealed direct channel of communication between Israel and Hamas during the recent Gaza war.

The channel was established in August 2024 shortly after Hamas operatives executed six Israeli hostages after sensing IDF troops approaching their tunnel.

There was considerable frustration in the Israeli security establishment after that incident, leading to the conclusion that a direct channel of communication was needed with Hamas and that relying on mediating countries Egypt and Qatar alone was not sufficient.

A channel was established between a senior Shin Bet official — on behalf of agency chief Ronen Bar — and senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.

The channel was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Khalil Hayya, who at the time served as deputy to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The communication between the senior Shim Bet and Hamas representatives took place strictly over the phone, with dozens of calls taking place between them. Bar would listen in on them in real time.

A source familiar with the channel said it was used to neutralize many obstacles in the hostage talks.

But they also devolved into shouting matches, with each side arguing over names, and Israel making clear which Palestinian security prisoners it would not release under any circumstance, the source says.

The source claims that the direct channel run by the Shin Bet was also essential for overcoming obstacles set by Qatar.

The Shin Bet and Mossad sparred throughout the war over their preferred mediating country, with the Shin Bet preferring Egypt and the Mossad preferring Qatar.

The source familiar with the Shin Bet channel says it was responsible for getting Hamas on board with the deal that was eventually reached in January 2025.

“Witkoff got Netanyahu on board. We got Hamas on board,” the source claims.