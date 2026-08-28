Ex-hostage Elkana Bohbot and wife have baby daughter, less than a year after his release

Former hostage Elkana Bohbot and his wife, Rivka Bohbot, have increased the size of their family with the birth of their second child, a girl.

Bohbot, now 36, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from the Nova music festival, and spent just over two years in Hamas captivity before his release during the first days of the ceasefire in October 2025.

He was told by his captors that his mother had died and his wife had left him.

Bohbot and his wife, Rivka, an Israeli immigrant from Colombia, are also the parents of Re’em, who was three when his father was taken captive, and five when he was released.