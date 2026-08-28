Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Nearly 3 weeks into Qusra siege, settlers filmed freely roaming through closed military zone

Today, 4:57 pm 1 Edit

Settlers are filmed driving freely through what is supposed to be a closed military zone that the IDF instituted in the Palestinian village of Qusra, purportedly to break a siege set nearly three weeks ago by the Israeli extremists.

While the IDF dismantled several outposts that the settlers set up on the outskirts of Qusra at the start of the siege, settlers continue to roam the area, without any repercussions.

Meanwhile, a pair of Palestinian families say they remain trapped in their homes, unable to leave without coordinating their exit with the soldiers in the area.

However, given that the settlers have been allowed to operate freely in the area, the Palestinians say they’re hesitant to leave out of fear that the Israeli extremists will take over their homes, as was the case in the nearby village of Jalud.

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