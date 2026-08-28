Nearly 3 weeks into Qusra siege, settlers filmed freely roaming through closed military zone

Settlers are filmed driving freely through what is supposed to be a closed military zone that the IDF instituted in the Palestinian village of Qusra, purportedly to break a siege set nearly three weeks ago by the Israeli extremists.

While the IDF dismantled several outposts that the settlers set up on the outskirts of Qusra at the start of the siege, settlers continue to roam the area, without any repercussions.

Meanwhile, a pair of Palestinian families say they remain trapped in their homes, unable to leave without coordinating their exit with the soldiers in the area.

However, given that the settlers have been allowed to operate freely in the area, the Palestinians say they’re hesitant to leave out of fear that the Israeli extremists will take over their homes, as was the case in the nearby village of Jalud.

קוסרה, נפת שכם, עולם כמנהגו נוהג:

מול הבתים הנצורים בקוסרה, מתחת לחלון, יושבים חיילים במחסום. מסביב שטח צבאי סגור, מה שלא מפריע למתנחלים הרוכבים על הריינג׳ר לחלוף על פניהם, מבלי שיעצרו אותם.

כשלושה שבועות חלפו מאז שהצבא הגיע לקוסרה והמתנחלים עדיין מסתובבים באין מפריע. pic.twitter.com/wERZn0k6PP — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) August 28, 2026