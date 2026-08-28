Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

US declares sea routes in Hormuz mine-free; Trump: ‘That sucker is open’

Today, 12:55 pm Edit
President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his departure at Joint Base Andrews, Md., August 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his departure at Joint Base Andrews, Md., August 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

US President Donald Trump tells Axios, of the Strait of Hormuz: “That sucker is open.”

“The Iranian response is very mild. They don’t want us to go back at them. That’s the whole ball game. The rest doesn’t matter,” he says.

Overnight, US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said in a video statement that “internationally recognized sea routes in the strait are free of Iranian sea mines,” calling the achievement a “major milestone.”

Axios cites US officials as saying 20 to 30 tankers are moving through the strait every night — about half the amount that transited it pre-war.

An American official tells the outlet that Iran struck some 2 percent of the ships that went through the strait over the last month. However, the Islamic Republic continues to try to attack ships, almost always missing.

According to Reuters, preliminary shipping data shows seven commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, down from 17 a day earlier and below a 10-day average of 15. However, it noted those figures could change, as some ships switch off transponders during the voyage.

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