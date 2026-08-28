NY Hasidim seen blocking antisemitic YouTuber from entering New Square

Members of the Hasidic community in New York are seen blocking YouTuber Tyler Oliveira from filming in their area.

Oliveira, who has nearly 10 million followers on YouTube, has published videos accusing Orthodox communities of a “Jewish invasion” and welfare fraud that were widely seen as discriminatory and misleading.

A January video, filmed in the Hasidic community of Kiryas Joel, New York, was titled, “Inside the New York town invaded by welfare-addicted Jews.”

The Anti-Defamation League said Oliveira had made “outrageous claims that harken back to age-old antisemitic stereotypes.”

Hasidic Jews swarm me in New Square ???? pic.twitter.com/OTH9MFIpoX — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) August 27, 2026

Oliveira had also asked his followers to send him “tips” about other Orthodox communities in the region.

Those videos prompted community leaders and media to issue warnings against engaging with Oliveira.

Messages and photos circulated in WhatsApp groups this week showing Oliveira in different Jewish areas in and around New York City.

“Just ignore the guy and don’t engage. He had his 15 minutes of fame. No need to give him any more attention,” says a message sent out to a major community WhatsApp group.

Oliveira posts videos showing residents blocking him in New Square, New York, an area with a large Jewish community north of New York City.

The footage shows Hasidim standing in a street, facing Oliveira, as he walks away. The community members then follow Oliveira at a distance.

“I don’t think we’re going to find what we came out here looking for,” Oliveira says.