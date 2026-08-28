Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Thirty-year-old shot dead in Jaffa overnight in suspected murder
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A man was shot dead overnight in Jaffa, police say.
The police are investigating the incident, which took place on the city’s Jerusalem Boulevard.
Magen David Adom paramedics tell media: “We saw the injured person lying on the ground, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, with severe penetrating wounds on his body.”
Additionally, police report that a hand grenade was thrown, and a car set alight, in the city.
Police do not indicate any suspicion of terrorism in the incidents, which come amid a years-long violent crime wave.
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