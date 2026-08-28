Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Thirty-year-old shot dead in Jaffa overnight in suspected murder

Today, 7:35 am Edit

A man was shot dead overnight in Jaffa, police say.

The police are investigating the incident, which took place on the city’s Jerusalem Boulevard.

Magen David Adom paramedics tell media: “We saw the injured person lying on the ground, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, with severe penetrating wounds on his body.”

Additionally, police report that a hand grenade was thrown, and a car set alight, in the city.

Police do not indicate any suspicion of terrorism in the incidents, which come amid a years-long violent crime wave.

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