Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Iran says all countries are obliged to refrain from implementing US sanctions
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry says all countries are obliged to refrain from implementing US sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounts to complicity in imposing one state’s unlawful will on independent states.
In a statement published on its X account, the ministry describes new US economic measures as illegal and reprehensible “state terrorism” and a crime against humanity, saying they put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious risk.
It calls on the international community to uphold the rule of law and says Tehran will use all its capabilities to defend itself against what it describes as a combined US-Israeli military and economic assault.
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