Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader bans acts that ‘harm social cohesion’

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 8:48 pm Edit

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has banned people from “committing anything that harms social cohesion” and urges authorities to avoid any “discouraging statements that weaken national and public motivation,” in a written statement.

Khamenei hasn’t been seen publicly since he was wounded in an Israeli strike on the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

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