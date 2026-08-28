Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Iran’s Supreme Leader bans acts that ‘harm social cohesion’
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has banned people from “committing anything that harms social cohesion” and urges authorities to avoid any “discouraging statements that weaken national and public motivation,” in a written statement.
Khamenei hasn’t been seen publicly since he was wounded in an Israeli strike on the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran.
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