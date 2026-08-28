Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Norway’s King Harald V dies at 89, son becomes king
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King Harald V of Norway has died at 89, the country’s royal palace announces.
His son now automatically becomes King Haakon VIII.
Harald was Europe’s oldest monarch. The popular king modernized the royal house but refused to follow in the footsteps of other aging monarchs who have abdicated in recent times.
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