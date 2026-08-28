Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Norway’s King Harald V dies at 89, son becomes king

By AP Today, 9:59 am Edit
King Harald V of Norway (second from left) arrives at Oslo City Hall to attend the awarding of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2024. (Odd ANDERSEN/AFP)
King Harald V of Norway (second from left) arrives at Oslo City Hall to attend the awarding of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2024. (Odd ANDERSEN/AFP)

King Harald V of Norway has died at 89, the country’s royal palace announces.

His son now automatically becomes King Haakon VIII.

Harald was Europe’s oldest monarch. The popular king modernized the royal house but refused to follow in the footsteps of other aging monarchs who have abdicated in recent times.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.