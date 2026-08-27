For second night in a row, IDF said to shell Syrian hill some 10 kms from the border

Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at a hill near the IDF’s southern Syria buffer zone this evening, according to local media.

The Sham TV outlet reports that the hill near the town of Beit Jinn, located around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Israeli border, was targeted with two shells, a day after the same location was hit by three shells.

There are no reports of injuries or damage by the shelling.

Israeli artillery shelling in southern Syria is not uncommon, with the IDF remaining deployed to nine posts in the country since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

Contrary to reports in Hebrew media, tonight’s shelling — not airstrikes — did not take place near the capital Damascus. Beit Jinn is, however, located in the Damascus Countryside Governate, which may have led to the misreporting.