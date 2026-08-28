Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Armed settlers filmed raiding Palestinian village alongside IDF soldiers

Today, 9:50 pm Edit

Armed settlers are filmed raiding the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir this evening, alongside Israeli troops.

Two residents were struck by live fire from IDF troops while trying to confront the settlers raiding the Palestinian village, according to the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa.

Wafa says the IDF blocked an ambulance from entering the village in order to treat the wounded.

Several sheep belonging to residents of al-Mughayyir were also wounded during the Israeli raid.

A clip from earlier in the day outside the village shows masked settlers attacking a Palestinian vehicle, forcing the driver to turn around and flee the area.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the incident.

Such settler attacks have been taking place on a near-daily basis across the West Bank, with arrests highly rare.

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