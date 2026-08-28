Armed settlers filmed raiding Palestinian village alongside IDF soldiers

Armed settlers are filmed raiding the central West Bank Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir this evening, alongside Israeli troops.

Two residents were struck by live fire from IDF troops while trying to confront the settlers raiding the Palestinian village, according to the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa.

مستوطن يعتدي على مواشي فلسطينية بحماية الاحتلال، ما أدى إلى نفوق عدد منها في المغير شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/dq9vu9Qst8 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 28, 2026

Wafa says the IDF blocked an ambulance from entering the village in order to treat the wounded.

Several sheep belonging to residents of al-Mughayyir were also wounded during the Israeli raid.

#شاهد| إصابات أثناء اقتحام قوات الاحتلال برفقة مستوطنين مسلحين قرية المغير، شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/rQMAyiZisJ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 28, 2026

A clip from earlier in the day outside the village shows masked settlers attacking a Palestinian vehicle, forcing the driver to turn around and flee the area.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF on the incident.

???? شاهد | فيديو يوثق سرقة مستوطنين بحماية جنود الاحتلال عدداً من رؤوس الماشية في قرية المغير، شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/b3dWPOpI7V — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 28, 2026

Such settler attacks have been taking place on a near-daily basis across the West Bank, with arrests highly rare.

تغطية صحفية: مستوطنون يهاجمون مركبات المواطنين عند المدخل الغربي لبلدة المغير، شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/EfeTc60MBa — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) August 28, 2026