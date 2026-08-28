Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Two teenagers from northern Israel indicted for ISIS ties, plans to attack security forces

Today, 10:08 am Edit
View of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem Old City, April 2, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
View of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem Old City, April 2, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two Israeli males, one of whom is a minor, will be indicted this morning over alleged plans to attack security forces on behalf of the Islamic State group, the police and Shin Bet announce in a joint statement.

The first suspect to be arrested, on August 4, was a 16-year-old resident of the Galilee.

An investigation revealed that he was searching online for instructions on how to prepare explosive belts, and that he “intended to carry out an attack against police officers and Jewish soldiers on the Temple Mount,” the statement alleges.

Several days later, as the investigation progressed, another suspect was arrested. He was identified as Ibrahim Kaabia, 19, a resident of Haifa.

Kaabia also swore allegiance to ISIS and was planning to attack an army base in northern Israel, the police allege.

Haifa district prosecutors will file the indictments against both suspects and will request that their detentions be extended through the end of the legal proceedings, the statement says. It does not specify what the charges will be.

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