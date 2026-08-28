Elections chief asks NSC for clarity on party heads’ requests for security details

Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg has asked the National Security Council to clarify who is responsible for assessing party leaders’ right to a security detail.

Sohlberg requested that authorities clarify “which body is authorized to determine whether a particular individual is under threat” and “which body is responsible for the security assignment and what the criteria are for their protection during the election period.”

In recent weeks, both Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, whose party is leading in polls, and Democrats chief Yair Golan — neither of whom currently holds public office — have sought Shin Bet protection, citing threats, but have not received it.

Channel 12 reported this week that in a compromise, Eisenkot’s private security guards have been permitted to carry weapons.